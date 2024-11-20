The King George’s Medical University, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh has released the notification for the recruitment of non teaching posts 2024. Eligible candidates will soon be able to register for the posts at www.kgmu.org till December 31, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 332 non teaching posts. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee Category Application Fee GST @ 18% Total UR/OBC/EWS Rs 2000 Rs 360 Rs 2360 SC/ST Rs 1200 Rs 216 Rs 1416

Steps to apply for non teaching posts 2024

Visit the official website www.kgmu.org On the homepage, go to the Career tab Click on the registration link against non teaching posts 2024 Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference