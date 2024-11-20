KGMU recruitment 2024: Apply for 332 non teaching posts at kgmu.org, details here
Candidates can apply for the posts at kgmu.org till December 31, 2024.
The King George’s Medical University, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh has released the notification for the recruitment of non teaching posts 2024. Eligible candidates will soon be able to register for the posts at www.kgmu.org till December 31, 2024.
The recruitment drive aims to fill 332 non teaching posts. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
|Category
|Application Fee
|GST @ 18%
|Total
|UR/OBC/EWS
|Rs 2000
|Rs 360
|Rs 2360
|SC/ST
|Rs 1200
|Rs 216
|Rs 1416
Steps to apply for non teaching posts 2024
- Visit the official website www.kgmu.org
- On the homepage, go to the Career tab
- Click on the registration link against non teaching posts 2024
- Register and proceed with the application process
- Fill the form, pay the fee and submit the form
- Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.