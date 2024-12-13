The Railway Recruitment Board ( RRB ) has released the exam city slip for the post of Technician (Grade-III) CEN 02/2024. Eligible candidates can download the exam city slip from the official website rrbcdg.gov.in .

The examination will be held from December 20, 23, 24, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30, 2024. The e-admit cards will be released 4 days before the commencement of the exam.

Here’s the official notification.

“The link for viewing the exam city and date and downloading of travel authority for SC/ST candidates will be made live 10 days before the exam date for respective CENs on the official websites of all RRBs. The downloading of E-Call letters will start 4 days before the exam date mentioned in the exam city and date intimation link,” reads the official notification.

How to download the exam city slip

Visit the official website rrbcdg.gov.in On the homepage, go to the exam city slip link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the exam city slip Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download RRB Technician Grade III exam city slip 2024.