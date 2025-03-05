The Railway Recruitment Board ( RRB ) has released the Stage 1 exam result for the Stage 1 Examination (CBT) for Various Posts of JE, DMS, CMA, CS & MS against CEN No. 03/2024. Eligible candidates can check the final result through the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 4208 Constable posts and 18799 ALP posts. The board has released the cutoff list.

Here’s the official cutoff list.

Steps to check the RRB JE CBT Stage 1 result

Visit the official website www.rrbcdg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the RRB JE CBT Stage 1 result The result PDF will appear on your screen Check your roll number Download the result and save it for future reference Submit objections, if any

Direct link to check the results of 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-I).

Direct link to the objection window.