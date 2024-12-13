The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission ( UKPSC ) has started the application form for the Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/Lower Subordinate Services Examination 2024 under advertisement number A-3/E-2/DR/LSS/2024-25. Eligible candidates can fill out their application form through the official website psc.uk.gov.in till January 4, 2025.

Candidates can make corrections in their application form from January 10, 2025, to January 20, 2025.

How to fill out the UKPSC application form

Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, go to the recruitment tab Click on the application link Fill the details and submit the application form Save the application form Take a print out for future reference

