Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti ( NVS ) has released the admit card for the Class 6 entrance exam session 2025-26. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website navodaya.gov.in .

The exams will be conducted in two phases — on April 12, 2025, at 11.30 AM and on January 18, 2025, at 11.30 AM.

Steps to download JNVST Class VI admit card 2025

Visit the official website navodaya.gov.in Click on the JNVST Class VI admit card 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

