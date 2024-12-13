The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination schedule 2025. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on April 27, 2025. The online registration date will be announced later.

WBJEE 2025 is conducted for admission into Undergraduate Courses in Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture of different Universities, Government Colleges as well as Self Financing Engineering & Technological Institutes in the State of West Bengal for the academic session 2025-26.

Here’s the WBJEE 2025 exam schedule.

Steps to register for WBJEE 2025

Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the WBJEE 2025 registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee and submit Take a printout for future reference