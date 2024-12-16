The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board ( UPPRPB ) has released the UP Police Constable document verification admit card 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website uppbpb.gov.in.

As per the notification, the Physical Standard Test (PST) will be conducted from December 26 onwards at 75 districts. The board has shortlisted 1,74,316 candidates, approximately 2.5 times, for the document verification and physical standard test.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Constable DV/PST admit card

Visit the official website uppbpb.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Constable DV/PST admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Constable DV/PST admit card 2024.