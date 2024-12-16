HP TET Nov 2024 answer key out; submit suggestions by December 19
Candidates can download the answer key from the official website hpbose.org.
The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) has released the provisional answer key of the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test 2024 (HP TET 2024). Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website hpbose.org.
Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by December 19, 2024. The exams were conducted from November 15 to 26 in two shifts — 10.00 am to 12.30 pm and 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm. Applications were invited from September 28 to October 18, 2024.
Steps to download HP TET Nov 2024 answer key
Visit the official website hpbose.org
On the homepage, click on the HP TET November 2024 answer key link
The answer key will appear on the screen
Check and download the answer key
Submit suggestions, if any
Direct link to TGT (JBT) TET Nov 2024 answer key.
Direct link to TGT (Shastri) TET Nov 2024 answer key.
Direct link to TGT (Urdu) TET Nov 2024 answer key.
Direct link to TGT (Punjabi) TET Nov 2024 answer key.
Direct link to TGT (LT) TET Nov 2024 answer key.
Direct link to TGT (Med) TET Nov 2024 answer key.
Direct link to TGT (Non-Med) TET Nov 2024 answer key.
Direct link to TGT (Arts) TET Nov 2024 answer key.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.