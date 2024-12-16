The West Bengal Public Service Commission ( WBPSC ) has released the interview call letter for the General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) 2023 in West Bengal. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website wbpsc.gov.in .

The interview will be conducted from December 23, 2024, to February 11, 2025. The interview will be held in two shifts — 11.00 am and 1.30 pm for a total of 661 candidates.

Steps to download GDMO 2023 interview call letter

Visit the official website wbpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the GDMO 2023 interview call letter link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 300 vacancies for General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) in the West Bengal ESI Medical Service in the pay scale of Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,44,300.