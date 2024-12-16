The Staff Selection Commission ( SSC ) has released the provisional answer key of the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination 2024 (Paper I). Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website ssc.gov.in .

Candidates can submit suggestions, if any, by December 18 (6.00 pm). A fee of Rs 100 per suggestion is applicable. The Computer Based Examination (CBE) of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2024, was held on December 10 and 11, 2024.

“Representations in respect of the tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from 16.12.2024 (06:00PM) to 18.12.2024 (06:00PM) on payment of Rs. 100/- per question per answer challenged. Representations received after 18.12.2024 (06:00PM) will not be entertained under any circumstances,” reads the notification.

Steps to download Stenographer answer key 2024

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Stenographer notification 2024 Now click on the Stenographer answer key 2024 link Login and download the answer key Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to Steno Grade C, D answer key 2024.