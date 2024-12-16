OSSC answer key 2024 released for JEO, JA posts; here’s direct link
Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website ossc.gov.in.
The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Junior Enforcement Officer and Junior Accountant 2023 (JEO and JA 2023) recruitment exam under Advt. No. 5130/OSSC dated 29.12.2023. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website ossc.gov.in.
Candidates can submit suggestions, if any, by December 18, 2024. The Preliminary exam was conducted from December 7 to 11, 2024, in three shifts — 9.00 am to 11.00 pm, 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm, and 4.00 pm to 6.00 pm.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 31 vacancies, of which 30 vacancies are for the post of Junior Enforcement Officer and 1 vacancy is for the Junior Accountant post.
Steps to download JEO/ JA answer key 2024
Visit the official website ossc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the JEO/ JA answer key 2024 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the answer key
Submit suggestions, if any
Direct link to JEO/ JA answer key 2024.
Selection Process
The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary exam, Main exam, and Certificate Verification.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.