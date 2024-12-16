The Odisha Staff Selection Commission ( OSSC ) has released the provisional answer key for the Junior Enforcement Officer and Junior Accountant 2023 ( JEO and JA 2023 ) recruitment exam under Advt. No. 5130/OSSC dated 29.12.2023. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website ossc.gov.in .

Candidates can submit suggestions, if any, by December 18, 2024. The Preliminary exam was conducted from December 7 to 11, 2024, in three shifts — 9.00 am to 11.00 pm, 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm, and 4.00 pm to 6.00 pm.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 31 vacancies, of which 30 vacancies are for the post of Junior Enforcement Officer and 1 vacancy is for the Junior Accountant post.

Steps to download JEO/ JA answer key 2024

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the JEO/ JA answer key 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to JEO/ JA answer key 2024.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary exam, Main exam, and Certificate Verification.