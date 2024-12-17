Karnataka Bank PO admit card released at karnatakabank.com; here’s direct link
Candidates can download the admit card through the official website karnatakabank.com.
The Karnataka Bank has released the admit card for the recruitment of the post of Probationary Officer (Scale I). Eligible candidates can download the admit card through the official website karnatakabank.com.
The online test for the recruitment process is tentatively scheduled to be held on December 22, 2024. Candidates who are successful in the online test will be called for an interview at the Bank’s Head Office, Mangaluru, or any other place as decided by the Bank.
How to download the Karnataka Bank PO admit card
- Visit the official website karnatakabank.com
- On the homepage, go to the career page
- Click on the admit card link
- Fill the required details
- Download the admit card
- Take a print out for future reference
Direct link to download the Karnataka Bank PO admit card.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.