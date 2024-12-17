The Karnataka Bank has released the admit card for the recruitment of the post of Probationary Officer (Scale I). Eligible candidates can download the admit card through the official website karnatakabank.com.

The online test for the recruitment process is tentatively scheduled to be held on December 22, 2024. Candidates who are successful in the online test will be called for an interview at the Bank’s Head Office, Mangaluru, or any other place as decided by the Bank.

How to download the Karnataka Bank PO admit card

Visit the official website karnatakabank.com On the homepage, go to the career page Click on the admit card link Fill the required details Download the admit card Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to download the Karnataka Bank PO admit card.