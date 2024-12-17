The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GSEB, has started the online application form for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2025. Eligible candidates can fill out the registration form through the official website gseb.org till December 31, 2024.

Application Fee

The candidates have to pay Rs 350 as the application fee. The application fee can be paid ONLINE through the SBIePay system using a Credit Card, Debit Card, or Net Banking.

Here’s the official notification.

How to fill out the GUJCET 2025 application form

Visit the official website gseb.org On the homepage, go to the GUJCET Exam Registration 2025 tab Click on the application link Fill all the required details Submit the application form Take a print for future reference

Direct link to fill out the GUJCET 2025 application form.