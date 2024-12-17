The Railway Recruitment Board ( RRB ) has released the provisional answer key of the RPF SI recruitment exam under CEN RPF 01/2024 today, December 17. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website rrbcdg.gov.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by December 22, 2024. A fee of Rs 50 per suggestion is applicable. RPF SI computer-based test was conducted from December 2 to 13, 2024.

“Candidates are advised to raise objection(s), if any, well before the final date and time i.e. 22.12.2024 at 24:00 Hrs after which no representation from the candidates on the questions, options, keys etc. will be entertained. 6. The decision of RRBs on the objections raised shall be final and binding and no further correspondence shall be entertained from the candidates in the matter,” reads the notification.

Visit the official website rrbcdg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the RPF SI answer key 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

