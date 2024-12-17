The Directorate of Secondary Education, Assam has released the admit card for the TET cum Recruitment Test 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website madhyamik.assam.gov.in.

The exam will be held on December 29, 2024.

“The candidates will have to produce hard copy of the Admit Card and a Photo Identity Card issued by Government such as Aadhaar card, PAN card, Driving License, Voter-ID Card to appear in the Written Examination and must follow all the instructions mentioned in the Admit Card. In case of PwBD candidates, certificate from Competent Authority will also be required,” reads the notification.

Steps to download Assam TET admit card 2024

Visit the official website madhyamik.assam.gov.in On the homepage, go to the TGT/ PGT recruitment tab Click on TET cum Recruitment Test admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

