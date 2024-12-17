The New India Assurance Company Limited ( NIACL ) has announced the results of the Administrative Officers Scale I - Generalist/Specialists Phase II 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website newindia.co.in .

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the interview round. The Phase-II (mains) examination was conducted on November 17, 2024.

“Downloading of call-letters indicating date, time and venue of interview will commence shortly. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the Recruitment section of our website for further details. Marks-sheet (of candidates who haven’t been shortlisted for interview) & cut-offs for Phase-II examination will be available on our website soon,” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive aims to hire for a total of 170 vacancies, out of which 50 are Accounts vacancies and 120 are Generalists vacancies.

Steps to download AO Phase II admit card 2024

Visit the official website newindia.co.in On the homepage, go to the Recruitment tab Click on the AO Phase II admit card link under Administrative Officers recruitment Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary examination, Main examination and the Interview round.