The Indian Institute of Management ( IIM ) has released the final answer key of the Common Admission Test ( CAT 2024 ). Eligible candidates can download the final answer key from the official website iimcat.ac.in .

The result is tentatively scheduled to be released in the second week of January 2025. The computer-based exam was conducted on November 24, 2024.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download IIM CAT final answer key 2024

Visit the official website iimcat.ac.in On the homepage, click on the Login button for Registered Candidates Key in your login details and submit Check and download the final answer key Take a printout for future reference

About CAT Examination

CAT 2024 is a prerequisite for admission to various Post Graduate and Fellow/Doctorate programmes of IIMs. CAT 2024 scores are allowed to be used by listed non-IIM member institutions. IIMs have no role in the selection process of non-IIM institutions. CAT will be conducted in test centres spread across around 170 test cities. Candidates will be given the option to select any five test cities in order of their preference.