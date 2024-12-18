UPSSSC X-Ray Technician Mains answer key out; here’s download link
Candidates can download the answer key from the official website upsssc.gov.in.
The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Committee (UPSSSC) has released the provisional answer key for the X-Ray Technician Main 2024. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website upsssc.gov.in.
The Main exam was conducted on December 15 from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon. The recruitment drive aims to fill 382 X-ray Technician posts.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download X-Ray answer key 2024
Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the important announcement section
Click on the X-Ray answer key 2024 link
Check and download the answer key
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to X-Ray answer key 2024.
