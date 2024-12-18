The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Committee ( UPSSSC ) has released the provisional answer key for the X-Ray Technician Main 2024. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website upsssc.gov.in .

The Main exam was conducted on December 15 from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon. The recruitment drive aims to fill 382 X-ray Technician posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download X-Ray answer key 2024

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the important announcement section Click on the X-Ray answer key 2024 link Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to X-Ray answer key 2024.