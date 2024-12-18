The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the admit card for the Finance and Accounts Services exam 2024. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.

The exam will be conducted on December 29 from 11.00 am to 1.00 pm at Shimla. The recruitment drive aims to fill 30 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download HPFAS admit card 2024

Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in On the homepage, go to the download admit card tab Key in all the required details Download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to HPFAS admit card 2024.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.