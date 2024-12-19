AOC recruitment 2024: Application deadline soon for 723 JOA, Fireman and other posts, details here
Candidates can apply for the posts at aocrecruitment.gov.in till December 22, 2024.
Army Ordnance Corps, Ministry of Defence will soon close the online application window for the recruitment to various Group ‘C’ posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website aocrecruitment.gov.in till December 22, 2024.
The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 723 vacancies. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Vacancy Details
Material Assistant (MA): 19
Junior Office Assistant (JOA): 27
Civil Motor Driver (OG): 04
Tele Operator Grade-II: 14
Fireman: 247
Carpenter & Joiner: 07
Painter & Decorator: 05
MTS: 11
Tradesman Mate: 389
Steps to apply for AOC posts 2024
Visit the official website aocrecruitment.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the Notices tab
Now click on Apply tab
Register and login to apply
Fill the form, submit and take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.