The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has withdrawn the online seat allocation process for the Institute of National Importance Combined Super Specialty Entrance Test for the January 2025 session until further notice. Eligible candidates can refer to the official website www.aiimsexams.ac.in for further updates.

Here’s the official notification.

Earlier, the result of the seat allocation was scheduled to be announced on December 26, 2024.

"In reference to the Notice No.166/2024 dated 13.12.2024 schedule for The online seat allocation process for the INI-SS January 2025 session stands withdrawn under unavoidable circumstances. The Revised scheduled for the online seat allocation for INI-SS January 2025 Session will be published in due course of time. Please visit the website www.aiimsexams.ac.in all Important Notices/Corrigendum/Addendum/Updates etc. will only be uploaded on the website,” reads the official notification.

How to fill out the counselling form

As per the official notification, the link for the portal will be activated only for eligible candidates on “MyPage” accessible by logging in using the credentials that have been used for filling completion of the application form and other processes related to INI-CET for admission to PG courses for January 2025 session in www.aiimsexams.ac.in .