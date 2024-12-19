The Indian Institute of Management ( IIM ) is likely to announce the results of the Common Admission Test ( CAT 2024 ) soon. Once out, eligible candidates can download their results from the official website iimcat.ac.in . Earlier, IIM released the CAT 2024 final answer key.

The computer-based exam was conducted on November 24, 2024. CAT 2024 is a prerequisite for admission to various Postgraduate and Fellow/Doctorate programmes of IIMs. Listed non-IIM member institutions can use CAT 2024 scores.

Steps to download IIM CAT result 2024

Visit the official website iimcat.ac.in On the homepage, click on the Login button for Registered Candidates Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference