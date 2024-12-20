The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has released the results for the recruitment of the Patwari, Post Code – 08 under Direct Recruitment 2023. Eligible candidates can check their results through the official website dda.gov.in.

The DDA has shortlisted 37 candidates for the post of Patwari. The offer of appointment is being dispatched to the provisionally selected candidates at the address available in the record by Speed Post. If there is any address change, the candidates are requested to intimate the change to Dy. Director (P)-II, B Block, 3rd Floor, Vikas Sadan, INA, New Delhi within 7 days from the date of declaration of result.

How to check the result

Visit the official website dda.gov.in On the homepage, go to the recruitment Check the final result Download the final result Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to download the result.