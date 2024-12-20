The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission ( MPPSC ) has released the answer key for the examination of Assistant Professor Examination-2022 subjects Chemistry Organic, Chemistry Physics, Dance, Marathi, Music Instruments, Sanskrit Grammar, Sanskrit Literature Oriental and Statistics. Eligible candidates can check the final answer key through the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in.

The examination was held on the November 17, 2024.

How to check the MPPSC Assistant Professor final result

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, go to the what’s new section Click on the answer key link Check the answer key Download it and take a print out for future reference

Direct link to download the MPPSC Assistant Professor final result.