The Indian Institute of Management ( IIM ) has declared the results of the Common Admission Test ( CAT 2024 ). Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website iimcat.ac.in . Earlier, IIM released the CAT 2024 final answer key.

As per the notification, 14 candidates scored 100 percentile, and 29 candidates scored 99.99 percentile. The computer-based exam was conducted on November 24, 2024. Around 3.29 lakh candidates registered for the exam, of which 2.93 lakh appeared for the exam.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download IIM CAT result 2024

Visit the official website iimcat.ac.in On the homepage, click on the Login button for Registered Candidates Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

CAT 2024 is a prerequisite for admission to various Postgraduate and Fellow/Doctorate programmes of IIMs. Listed non-IIM member institutions can use CAT 2024 scores.