The Odisha Staff Selection Commission ( OSSC ) has released the result for the Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination for Group-B & Group-C Specialist Posts/Services-2024 ( CGLRE Specialist-2024 ) under different Departments/HoDs of Govt. of Odisha. (Advt. No.4614/OSSC Dt.19.11.2024). Eligible candidates can check their results through the official website ossc.gov.in till January 3, 2025.

The recruitment aims to fill 173 vacancies, of which 169 vacancies are for Assistant Statistical Officer posts and 4 for Statistical Assistant posts.

How to check the OSSC CGLRE result

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the login link Key in your details and login Check the result and marks Download the result and marks Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to check the OSSC CGLRE result.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted based on the Preliminary exam, Main exam, and Certificate Verification.