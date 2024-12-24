The Union Public Service Commission ( UPSC ) has released the Combined Geo-Scientist Main Exam 2024 results. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website upsc.gov.in.

A total of 69 candidates have been shortlisted for the appointment to Geologist, Hydrogeologist, Geophysics/Geophysicist, and Chemists/Chemical posts. The personality test was conducted from December 9 to 12, 2024. The Preliminary and Main exams were held on February 18, and June 22 and 23, respectively.

Steps to download Combined Geo-Scientist Main result 2024

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Combined Geo-Scientist Main result 2024 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Combined Geo-Scientist Main result 2024.