UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Main result 2024 out; here’s direct link
Candidates can download their results from the official website upsc.gov.in.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Combined Geo-Scientist Main Exam 2024 results. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website upsc.gov.in.
A total of 69 candidates have been shortlisted for the appointment to Geologist, Hydrogeologist, Geophysics/Geophysicist, and Chemists/Chemical posts. The personality test was conducted from December 9 to 12, 2024. The Preliminary and Main exams were held on February 18, and June 22 and 23, respectively.
Steps to download Combined Geo-Scientist Main result 2024
Visit the official website upsc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Combined Geo-Scientist Main result 2024 link
The result will appear on the screen
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Combined Geo-Scientist Main result 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.