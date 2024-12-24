ITBP recruitment 2024: Last date to apply for Assistant Surgeon posts today, details here
Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.
The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) will close the online application window for the Assistant Surgeon (Assistant Commandant/Veterinary) post of Central Government Group-A, Gazetted Combatised Post (Non-Ministerial) today, December 24. Eligible candidates can fill their forms on the official website recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.
This recruitment drive aims to hire for 27 posts.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: Candidates 35 years of age can apply for the posts. Age relaxation will be provided to candidates of reserved categories.
Educational Qualifications: Candidates should have a bachelor's Degree in Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry from a recognized university. The candidates should also have Registration with the Veterinary Council of India.
Application Fee
Male candidates belonging to UR, OBC and EWS category applying for this recruitment will have to pay Rs 400 as application fee. Candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Females and Ex-servicemen are exempted from paying the fee.
Steps to fill out the application form
Visit the official website recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in
On the homepage, go to the Registration link
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to register for Assistant Surgeon posts.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.