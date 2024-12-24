The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam city slip for the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2024 ( UGC NET December 2024 ) today, December 24. Eligible candidates can download the exam city slip from the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in .

UGC NET Dec 2024 will be conducted from January 1 to 16, 2025. The exam will last 180 minutes (3 hours). The exam is held to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS) /Assistant Professor in Indian Universities and Colleges.

“The NTA is now displaying the Advance Intimation for Allotment of Examination City for UGC – NET December 2024. The candidates are advised to check/download their Examination City Intimation Slip of UGC – NET December 2024, (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) from the website https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download UGC NET Dec 2024 exam city slip

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the UGC NET December 2024 exam city slip link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the exam city slip Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download UGC NET Dec 2024 exam city slip.