The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the result of the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) June 2024. Eligible candidates can check their final results through the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in. A total of 4970 candidates qualified for the Junior Research Fellow, 53,694 have qualified for Assistant Professor only, and 1,12,070 qualified for PhD only.

Over 11 lakh candidates have registered for the examination and 6,84,224 candidates appeared for the examination. UGC NET 2024 was conducted from August 27 to September 5, 2024. The NTA has also released a detailed cut-off list for various subjects.

How to check the final result

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the score card link Fill your details Check the result and save it Take a print out for future reference

