The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ( ICAI ) may announce the result of the Chartered Accountant Final Examinations November exam tomorrow December 26, 2024, in the late evening. Eligible candidates can check their results through the official website icai.org.

The Group I exams were conducted on November 3 to 7 and Group II examinations were held on November 9 to 13, 2024.

Here’s the official notification.

How to check the ICAI CA result

Visit the official website icai.org On the homepage, go to the announcement tab Click on the final result Check your result Save it and take a print out for future reference