ICAI CA January 2025 schedule released, check details here
Candidates can check the exam schedule through the official website www.icai.org.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the examination schedule for the Chartered Accountants January Exam 2025. Eligible candidates can check the examination schedule through the official website www.icai.org.
Candidates can apply for the CA exam from November 10 to 23. The last date for submitting the online application form with late fees is November 26. For more details related to the schedule candidates should visit the detailed official notification.
Direct link to the official notification.
Exam Schedule
As per the official notification, the foundation course examination will be held on January 12, 14, 16, and 18, 2024. The intermediate course examination will take place on January 11, 13, and 15 for Group 1, whereas for Group 2 the exam will be held on January 17, 19, and 21.
Exam Details: ICAI CA January 2025
|Examination
|Paper
|Exam Timings
|Duration
|Foundation
|Paper 1 and 2
|2 PM to 5 PM
|3 hours
|Foundation
|Paper 3 and 4
|2 PM to 4 PM
|2 hours
|Intermediate
|All papers
|2 PM to 5 PM
|3 hours
How to check the ICAI CA January 2025 schedule
- Visit the official website www.icai.org
- Under the students tab, go to announcements
- Click on the link of January 2025 CA Examinations
- Print the schedule for future reference
Examination Fee
Intermediate Course: The examination fee for Indian centers, for a Single Group / Unit (all except Unit 2) is Rs 1500, while for Both Groups / Unit 2, it is Rs 2700.
Foundation Course: For Indian centers, the application fee is Rs 1500.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.