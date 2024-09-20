The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the examination schedule for the Chartered Accountants January Exam 2025. Eligible candidates can check the examination schedule through the official website www.icai.org.

Candidates can apply for the CA exam from November 10 to 23. The last date for submitting the online application form with late fees is November 26. For more details related to the schedule candidates should visit the detailed official notification.

Direct link to the official notification.

Exam Schedule

As per the official notification, the foundation course examination will be held on January 12, 14, 16, and 18, 2024. The intermediate course examination will take place on January 11, 13, and 15 for Group 1, whereas for Group 2 the exam will be held on January 17, 19, and 21.

Exam Details: ICAI CA January 2025 Examination Paper Exam Timings Duration Foundation Paper 1 and 2 2 PM to 5 PM 3 hours Foundation Paper 3 and 4 2 PM to 4 PM 2 hours Intermediate All papers 2 PM to 5 PM 3 hours

How to check the ICAI CA January 2025 schedule

Visit the official website www.icai.org Under the students tab, go to announcements Click on the link of January 2025 CA Examinations Print the schedule for future reference

Examination Fee

Intermediate Course: The examination fee for Indian centers, for a Single Group / Unit (all except Unit 2) is Rs 1500, while for Both Groups / Unit 2, it is Rs 2700.

Foundation Course: For Indian centers, the application fee is Rs 1500.