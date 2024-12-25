The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission ( OSSSC ) has released the notification for the recruitment of the post of Hindi teacher in government schools under ST & SC development, M and BCW department. Eligible candidates can submit their online applications through the official website osssc.gov.in from December 27 to January 31, 2025. Candidates can register their applications from December 27 to January 22, 2025.

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 83 posts.

Here’s the official notification.

How to fill out the application form

Visit the official website osssc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the application link Fill the required details Save the application form Take a print out for future reference