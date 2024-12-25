The Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission ( UKSSSC ) has released the merit list for the recruitment of the Scaler posts. Eligible candidates can check the merit list through the official website sssc.uk.gov.in .

The commission has shortlisted 178 candidates. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 200 vacancies. The document verification process was conducted from December 10, 2024, to 13, 2024.

How to check the UKSSSC Scaler result

Visit the official website sssc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on the result link Check the result Save the PDF Take a print out for future reference

