The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission ( UPPSC ) has released the answer key for the Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Prelims Exam 2024. Eligible candidates can check their answer key and raise objections through the official website uppsc.up.nic.in till December 30, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 220 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

“The correct answer from the options given below the question papers has been highlighted and underlined (in rectangular box). Candidates should match their answers based on the question booklet bar code number 2052153 for the General Studies I question paper and question booklet bar code number 3052009 for the General Studies II question paper issued by the Commission, in which the correct answers have been given in rectangular boxes. If there is any objection regarding the questions and answers issued by the Commission, then the complete question will be written in the prescribed format mentioning the number of questions and correct options of the question booklet issued with bar code number 2052153 for the first question paper and bar code number-3052009 for the second question paper and the answer issued by the Commission and the proposed answer in the form of objection”, reads the official notification.

How to submit objections

Candidates should send their objections to the commission in a single sealed envelope addressed to the Controller of Examinations, Top Secret-5 Section, Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, Prayagraj-211018, by post or at the Commission's counter, by 05.00 pm on any working day on December 31, 2024.