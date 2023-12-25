The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared the results of the Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Exam 2023. Eligible candidates can download their results and call letters for the interview from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

The UPPSC PCS Main exam was conducted from September 26 to 29, 2023. Candidates who have qualified the Main exam will be appearing for interviews commencing in January. The interview call letters have been released on the Commission’s website. The interview is scheduled to be conducted from January 8 to 12, 2024. The interview will be held in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 1.00 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 254 vacancies. The posts include Sub Registrar, Assistant Labour Commissioner, Assistant Controller legal Measurement (Grade-II), Technical Assistant (Geology), Law Officer, Technical Assistant (Geophysics), Tax Assessment Officer, g. Dy. Superintendent of Police, Superintendent of Jail, District Commandant Home Guards, Excise Inspector and Deputy Jailor.

Steps to download UPPSC PCS results 2023

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on the ‘Results’ tab Now click on the link ‘LIST OF CANDIDATES QUALIFIED FOR INTERVIEW IN COMBINED STATE/UPPER SUBORDINATE (MAIN) EXAM-2023’ The UPPSC PCS Main exam results will appear on screen Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download UPPSC PCS results 2023.

Direct link to PCS interview call letter 2023.

Selection Process

The competitive examination for the UPPSC PCS 2023 comprises three successive stages viz:- (1) Preliminary Examination (Objective Type & Multiple choice). (2)- Main Examination (Conventional Type, i.e. Written examination). (3)- Viva- Voce (Personality Test).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.