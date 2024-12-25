The State Bank of India ( SBI ) will soon end the application form for the Recruitment of Junior Associates ( Customer Support & Sales) For Ladakh UT Including Leh and Kargail Valley (Chandigarh Circle) Advertisement No. CRPD/CR-SPLDRIVE/2024-25/23. Eligible candidates can apply for Junior Associates posts through the official website sbi.co.in till Dec 27, 2024.

The Preliminary Examination will be conducted tentatively in January 2025 and the Main Examination will be conducted tentatively in February 2025. This recruitment drive aims to hire 50 posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates should not be below 20 years and not above 28 years as of 01.04.2024, i.e. candidates must have been born not earlier than 02.04.1996 and not later than 01.04.2004 (both days inclusive). Age relaxation will be provided to the candidates to the from reserved categories.

Application Fee

The candidates of General/ OBC/ EWS category have to pay Rs 750 as the application fee. The candidates SC/ ST/ PwBD/ ESM/DESM of category are exempted from paying the application fee.

How to apply for Junior Associates posts

Visit the official website sbi.co.in On the homepage, click on the application link Fill the application and submit it Save the application form Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to apply for Junior Associates posts.