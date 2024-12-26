The Railway Recruitment Board ( RRB ) has released the answer key for the Technician (Grade I) CEN 02/2024. Eligible candidates can submit their answer key and objections related to the answer key through the official website rrbcdg.gov.in till December 31, 2024, by 11.00 am.

The prescribed fee for raising objection is Rs.50/- plus applicable Bank Service Charges per question.

“Candidates are advised to raise objection(s), if any, well before the final date and time i.e. 31.12.2024 at 11:00 AM, after which no representation from the candidates on the questions, options, keys etc. will be entertained,” reads the official notification.

Here’s the official notification.

How to check the RRB Tech I answer key

Visit the official website rrbcdg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the answer key link Check the answer key and submit objection (if any) Save the answer key Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to check the RRB Tech I answer key.