RRB RPF SI scorecard released at rrbcdg.gov.in; here’s direct link
Candidates can check the scorecard through the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the scorecard for the RPF CEN 01/2024 Sub Inspector. Eligible candidates can check the RRB RPF SI scorecard through the official website, rrbcdg.gov.in.
The recruitment drive aims to fill 452 posts of RPF Sub Inspector SI CEN RPF 01/2024.
Steps to check the RRB RPF SI scorecard
Visit the official website rrbcdg.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the RRB RPF scorecard
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the scorecard
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download the RRB RPF SI scorecard.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.