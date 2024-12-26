The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra (MAH CET) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for admission to various professional courses including MBA/MMA, M.Ed. and M.P.Ed. for the academic year 2025-26. Interested candidates can apply for the exam at cetcell.mahacet.org till January 25, 2025.

The M.Ed/ M.P.Ed CET 2025 and MBA/MMS CET 2025 will be conducted on March 16, 2025, and from March 17 to 19, 2025, respectively. The admit card release date will be announced later. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, education qualification, exam syllabus, and other details available in the notification below:

Direct link to MBA/MMA CET Information Bulletin 2025.

Direct link to M.Ed. CET Information Bulletin 2025.

Direct link to M.P.Ed. CET Information Bulletin 2025.

Application Fee for MBA/MMS, M.Ed. and M.P.Ed. Category Fee For Open Category from Maharashtra State, Outside Maharashtra State (OMS), J & K Migrant candidates

Rs 1200 For Candidates belonging to Backward Class Categories (SC, ST, VJ/DT- NT (A), NT-1 (B), NT-2(C), NT-3(D), OBC, SEBC, EWS and SBC categories ) belonging to Maharashtra State only having valid Caste Certificate Caste Validity and having valid Non-creamy Layer Certificate valid up to 31st March 2026 for DT-VJ, NT1, 2,3, OBC, SEBC and SBC.



Rs 1000 Orphan and Transgender (Other) Candidates. Rs 1000

Steps to apply for MAH CET 2025

Visit the official website cetcell.mahacet.org On the homepage, click on the MAH CET 2025-26 registration link Register and proceed with the application process Full the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for MAH CET 2025.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.