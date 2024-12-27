The Department of School Education, Telangana has released the admit card for the Telangana Teachers Eligibility Test 2025 ( TG TET 2025 II ). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website schooledu.telangana.gov.in or tgtet2024.aptonline.in .

The exam will be conducted between January 1 to 20, 2025. The computer-based test will be held in two shifts — Session I from 9.00 am to 11.30 am and Session II from 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm. The results are likely to be released on February 5, 2025.

Steps to download TG TET 2024 II admit card

Visit the official website tgtet2024.aptonline.in/tgtet/ On the homepage, click on TG TET 2024 II admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

TG TET 2024-II will conduct two papers — Paper-I and Paper-II. The candidates who intend to be teachers for classes I to V have to appear for Paper-I and the candidates who intend to be teachers for classes VI to VIII have to appear for Paper-II. The candidates who intend to be teachers for all classes from I to VIII can appear for both papers, Paper-I and Paper-II.