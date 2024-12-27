The Odisha Public Service Commission ( OPSC ) has released the provisional answer key for the Assistant Fisheries Officer, Group-B under the Fisheries & ARD Department under Advertisement No 36 of 2023-24. Eligible candidates can download the answer key and submit objections from the official website opsc.gov.in till January 3, 2025.

The examination will be held on December 22 at Cuttack in two shifts. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 26 vacancies.

Steps to download OPSC AFO answer key

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the OPSC AFO answer key link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to OPSC AFO answer key/ objection submission 2023-24.