OPSC Police Constable answer key released; check details here
Candidates can download the answer key from the official website odishapolice.gov.in.
The Odisha State Selection Board (OSSB) has released the provisional answer key for the Sepoy/ Constable recruitment exam 2024. Eligible candidates can download their answer key from the official website odishapolice.gov.in and raise objections till December 30, 2024.
A fee of Rs 250 per suggestion is applicable. The recruitment test was conducted from December 7 to 18, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to hire for 1360 vacancies.
How to check the OPSC Police Constable answer key 2024
- Visit the official website odishapolice.gov.in
- On the homepage, go to Recruitment for Sepoy/ Constable in Battalion
- Click on the Constable answer key 2024 link
- Download the answer key and take a printout
- Submit suggestions, if any
Direct link to check the answer key.
Selection Process
The selection process will be conducted in four stages — Computer Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE), Measurement of Physical Standards and Physical Efficiency Test, Driving Test, and Medical Examination.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.