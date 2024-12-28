The Association of Indian Management Schools ( AIMS ) has announced the result release date of the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) 2024. Once out, eligible candidates can download their results from the official website atmaaims.com .

The exam was conducted on December 22, 2024. ATMA Test is being conducted for admission to various Post-Graduate Management Programs such as MBA, PGDM, MCA, MMS, and others.

Steps to download ATMA result 2024

Visit the official website atmaaims.com On the homepage, click on the ATMA result 2024 Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Meanwhile, ATMA 2025 registrations are underway at atmaaims.com . The last date to pay the fee and submit the form is February 2 and 4, 2024. The exam will be conducted on February 16, 2025, from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm. The reporting time is 1.00 pm.

The admit card will be released on February 12, 2025. The results are likely to be announced on February 22, 2025.