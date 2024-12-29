The Telangana State Public Service Commission ( TSPSC ) has released the admit card for the Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) posts under Advt. No. 13/2022. The computer-based recruitment test (CBRT) will be conducted on January 3 and 4, 2025. The exam will be held in two shifts — 10.00 am to 12.30 pm and 2.30 pm to 5.00 pm.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 23 vacancies.

“The candidates can download hall-tickets from TSPSC website ( www.tspsc.gov.in ) from 29/12/2024 onwards. Important instructions pertaining to the Exam would be printed on the Hallticket. In this regard all the candidates are once again reminded that it is mandatory to paste a passport size photo captured not before (3) three months using adhesive / glue at the place provided in the printed Hall Ticket before coming to the examination,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CDPO admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

