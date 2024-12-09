The Telangana State Public Service Commission ( TSPSC ) has released the admit card for the Group II Services Recruitment Examination under Advt. No. 28/2022 today, December 9. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website tspsc.gov.in .

Group II exam will be conducted on December 15 and 16 in two shifts — 10.00 am to 12.30 pm and 3.00 pm to 5.30 pm. The reporting timings for the morning and afternoon shifts are 8.30 am and 1.30 pm, respectively.

“Candidates are instructed to mandatorily preserve his/ her Hall Ticket and Question Papers of all sessions till the completion of final selection process. They shall be produced as and when required. No duplicate Hall Ticket will be issued later,” reads the notification.

Here’s the Group II admit card notification.

Here’s Group II exam schedule.

The Group 2 recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 783 posts in various departments under Group II Services.

Steps to download Group II admit card 2024

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Group II admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Group II admit card 2024.

Selection Process

The selection of candidates for appointment to the posts will be made by Written Examination (Objective Type) by CBRT/ OMR Based and the Selection for the posts will be based on marks secured in the written examination.