The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission ( CGPSC ) will soon close the State Services Examination 2024 application form. Eligible candidates can fill out their application form through the official website psc.cg.gov.in till December 30, 2024.

The preliminary examination will be tentatively held on February 9, 2025, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm and from 03:00 pm to 05:00 pm. The tentative date of the main examination is June 26, 27, 28 and 29, 2025. This recruitment drive aims to hire for 246 posts.

Candidates can make changes in their application form from January 3, 2025, at noon to January 5, 2025, by 11.59 pm. Candidates will have to pay Rs 500 to make changes to the application form.

Here’s the official notification.

Age Limit

A candidate must have attained a minimum age of 21 years and must not have attained the maximum age of 30 years as of 1st January of the year of issuance of the advertisement. Provided that for candidates domicile/permanent residents of State of Chhattisgarh, the maximum age shall be extended to 35 years.

How to fill out the application form