The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission ( CGPSC ) has released the document verification schedule for the posts of Professors. Registered candidates can check the schedule and download their DV call letters from the official website psc.cg.gov.in.

The document verification will be held from December 2 to 16, 2024, in two shifts — 10.00 am and 2.00 pm. A total of 1546 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for DV. The Commission aims to fill 595 Professor vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Direct link to Professor DV schedule 2024.

Steps to download Professor DV call letter 2024

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Professor DV call letter 2024 link The call letter will appear on the screen Download the call letter and fill in the required details Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Professor DV call letter 2024.

Selection Process

CGPSC will shortlist candidates based on their applications for personal interviews/ document verification. A written exam may also be held as part of the screening process.