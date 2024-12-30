The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission ( OSSSC ) has started the online application for the recruitment of the post of Physical Education Teacher (PET) and Sanskrit Teacher in government schools under ST & SC development, M and BCW department. Eligible candidates can submit their online applications through the official website osssc.gov.in till January 31, 2025. Candidates can register their applications till January 22, 2025.

This recruitment drive aims to hire 105 Physical Education Teacher (PET) posts and 71 Sanskrit Teacher posts.

Here’s the official notification for Physical Education Teacher (PET) posts.

Here’s the official notification for Sanskrit Teacher posts.

How to fill out the application form

Visit the official website osssc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the apply online tab Click on the application link Fill the required details Save the application form Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to apply for Teacher posts.