The Odisha State Selection Board ( OSSB ) has released the notification for the post of driver exam. The exam for the recruitment of the post of Driver was conducted on December 20 to 28, 2024. The provisional answer keys will be available on the Driver Recruitment portal in Odisha Police from December 31, 2024, to January 3, 2025. Eligible candidates can check the provisional answer key through the official website odishapolice.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 405 Driver posts. The prescribed fee for objecting (s) is Rs. 250/- per question (bank charges as applicable, if any).

Here’s the official notification.

“In case the objection raised is found to be correct, the fee paid against such valid objection shall be refunded to the candidate after deduction of applicable bank charges (if any). In case the objections are found invalid, the fees shall be forfeited. No objection(s) shall be entertained through mail, by post, in person or in other mode under any circumstances,” reads the official notification.

How to check the answer key

Visit the official website odishapolice.gov.in On the homepage, go to Recruitment for CBRE for the post of Drivers in PMT. Click on the Constable answer key 2024 link Download the answer key and take a printout Submit suggestions, if any